Kamala Harris ascends to lead Democratic Party

CHICAGO — Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, capping a turnaround with no precedent in American politics.

“Our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past — a chance to chart a new way forward,” said Harris. “Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”

Thirty-two days after President Joe Biden ended his campaign, Harris — a loyal deputy, handed some of the White House’s most thankless tasks — led the ticket that could replace him. She looked out at thousands of delegates dressed in suffragette white, who’d prepared for a slog against Donald Trump, and suddenly had a second chance to elect a female president.

“I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys,” said Harris, linking the crisis that transformed the race to her life story, starting in “a beautiful working class neighborhood,” moving “from the courthouse to the White House.”

She moved on quickly to the partisan contrast she’d drawn all month, while framing the election as a post-partisan choice between freedom and autocracy. Democrats would advance an economic agenda that included “a middle class tax cut” and funds to “end America’s housing shortage” — a Trump restoration would limit abortion, cut taxes for the wealthy, and put allies at risk.

“America and not China will win the global competition,” said Harris, promising to “defend Ukraine and our allies” against Russian aggression. She vowed to defend Israel and prevent another terrorist attack on Israel, but added that “what is happening in Gaza is devastating” and that Palestinians deserve to live freely. That dealt with a conflict inside her party, as she brought the focus back to Trump.

“Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable, because he wants to be an autocrat himself,” said Harris.



