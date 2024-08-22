Fed officials to weigh interest rate cuts at Jackson Hole symposium

The world’s central bankers gather today for their annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon.

Ahead of the talks in Jackson Hole, new data showed that the US economy created 818,000 fewer jobs in the year through March than previously reported, while minutes from the central bank’s July meeting indicated policymakers acknowledged a strong case for slashing rates then.

On Friday the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will deliver his most high-profile speech of the year, where he is expected to express confidence about the Fed’s fight to reduce inflation.