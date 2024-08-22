Harris’ ‘Goldilocks’ economic agenda

Kamala Harris will signal Thursday night whether her campaign will run hard away from Joe Biden’s unpopular economic leadership — or try to take credit for a record that’s resulted in robust growth despite signs of flagging voter confidence.

Major polls since her campaign rocketed to life last month tell a conflicting story, with the Washington Post-ABC survey finding Donald Trump with an advantage on the economy but the Financial Times indicating she had closed the gap.

Several ex-Biden aides told Semafor that Harris’ early series of plans suggest she’s trying to show that she’s different from Biden — without departing meaningfully from his core agenda. A Harris presidency might build on Biden’s platform while retooling it in relatively narrow areas, like the child tax credit and affordable housing.

“It’s not a time to do super-surprising new things when you’ve been part of an administration that’s been quite successful on the economy,” said Kimberly Clausing, who served as a senior Treasury Department official during the Biden administration. “We’re really in a kind of Goldilocks place right now, neither too hot nor too cold.”

Still, the high degree of initial overlap between Harris’ economic plans and Biden’s offers Trump a chance to try to tie her to the sitting president’s relative unpopularity, if he can stay on message. And while her bid to beef up the child tax credit and housing assistance bolsters Harris’ goal of emphasizing financial security for families, her biggest attempted split from Biden — on high grocery prices — has stumbled hardest out of the gate.

The Democratic platform includes a range of signature economic priorities approved by party representatives before Biden stepped aside last month and presented as a “vision” for the party going forward. Semafor asked the Harris campaign to reaffirm elements of the DNC platform as part of its own agenda and didn’t receive a response on the record.

Based on what Harris and her campaign have endorsed, here’s a guide to what she is getting behind and what she’s still only entertaining.