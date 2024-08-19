Harris camp signals it backs Biden bid to raise taxes on wealthy, corporations

The 92-page party platform released Monday ahead of the Democratic National Convention offers clues to how Vice President Kamala Harris intends to pay for her economic agenda – but another document may be more of a direct template.

In a little-noticed portion of its Friday analysis of Harris’ new economic plans, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget wrote that her campaign said it endorsed the suite of revenue options included in President Joe Biden’s recent budget.

“The campaign specifically told us that they support all of the tax increases on the high earners and corporations that are in the Biden budget, but they did not tell us” those changes would directly pay for Friday’s tax proposals, CFRB senior vice president Marc Goldwein told Semafor. “And obviously, none of them is specifically mentioned in this [Harris] plan.”

If Harris’ campaign stands by its statement to CFRB, that would go a long way toward filling in the fiscal blanks as she starts rolling out specific policy proposals. The tax plans she released Friday would cost roughly $2 trillion over 10 years, according to CFRB, while the proposed tax increases that Biden’s budget largely aimed at the wealthiest Americans and large corporations would raise nearly $5 trillion over 10 years.

“It reinforces the policies, the values and the themes that she’s already talked about, an economy that actually delivers for working people where the rich and corporations aren’t playing by different rules,” said Michael Linden, an ex-Biden White House budget staffer who is now a senior fellow at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. He added that Harris and her team were involved in helping draft White House budgets.

The Harris campaign did not respond to Semafor’s request for comment on whether it stood by the policies it told CFRB it supports, particularly the 28% corporate rate; Harris backed an even higher 35% rate during her 2020 presidential bid. NBC News later reported that Harris backed a 28% corporate tax rate.

The Democratic platform, though it was crafted before Biden dropped out of the race and features several references to his “second term,” includes several other tax changes that appear in Biden’s fiscal year 2025 budget. Among them: support for the 25% “billionaire tax” on the income of the super-rich who claim more than $100 million in assets and quadrupling the stock buyback tax to 4%.

All of those changes are effectively on the table for Harris as ways to pay for her agenda.

