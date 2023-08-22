Trump stans and haters are all excited for his possible mug shot

A booking photo of Trump would instantly become one of the most famous photos in the world, and it’ll likely be catnip for liberals who have dreamed of him being behind bars.

Lauren Koontz, who lives in Orlando and runs an Etsy shop with her sister and mother catering to liberals, said they’ve already readied their designs and are talking to their manufacturers.

“We’re going to open up preorders the second that it comes out,” Koontz said.

Some of her past designs include “Jack Smith Fan Girl” and “Don’t Say DeSantis,” a reference to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill that Koontz said is their most popular. For her latest design, she is considering an image of Trump’s mug shot with “F around and find out” printed above it.

“The market’s going to be flooded” with Trump mug shot merch if it’s released, Koontz said, and “everybody’s going to be using it.”