Donald Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election interference

Eighteen other people, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, were indicted alongside Trump. That list also includes ex-Trump lawyers John Eastman and Sidney Powell as well as former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer. They were all charged under the racketeering statute. The defendants have until the noon of Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender.

The former president and the others charged “refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the indictment said.

Prosecutors described the defendants as constituting “a criminal organization” whose members “engaged in various related criminal activities” including impersonating a public ofﬁcer, forgery, ﬁling false documents, inﬂuencing witnesses, and computer theft, among others.

The allegations surround Trump’s efforts to interfere with Georgia’s 2020 election results, including a call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump asked Georgia officials to “find 11,780 votes,” just enough to reverse his loss.

Prosecutors also looked into a plan that involved convening a slate of “fake” Republican electors who signed certificates declaring Trump had won Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes.

Willis said she will ask for a trial to be held within the next six months and intends to try all 19 defendants together.

Trump is also awaiting trial on federal charges related to the 2020 election as well as his handling of classified documents, along with New York state charges in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.