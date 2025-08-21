Business leaders concerned as Mamdani’s mayoral lead widens

The business community’s last best hopes to defeat Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist candidate for New York City mayor, are evaporating.

The New York Times reports that more associates of Mayor Eric Adams are likely to face corruption charges — and that was before an explosive report in The CITY that an Adams campaign advisor tried to give a reporter a wad of cash stuffed inside a bag of potato chips.

Meanwhile, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who like Adams is running as an independent after Mamdani won June’s Democratic primary, is pinning his hopes on a late-inning assist from Trump. “I feel good about that,” he told donors at a Long Island fundraiser on Saturday, just a week after describing his relationship with the president as a “dysfunctional marriage.”