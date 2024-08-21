Tim Walz enters the spotlight at Democratic convention

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is gearing up to make the biggest and most consequential speech of his political career.

Walz is the headliner Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention — Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, the midwesterner and former football coach has exuded a cheery, laid-back charm.

In the weeks since Harris picked Walz, Democrats have seemed captivated by his energy and authenticity that strategists hope will pull in undecided and rural voters. But his lack of experience on the national stage has already made him vulnerable to Republican attacks.