Steve Blank laments the state of U.S. defenses

Steve Blank has been at the center of integrating technology into American defense systems since the 1970s. He maintained electronic warfare equipment during the Vietnam War, worked at Silicon Valley startups focused on countering the Soviet Union, and co-founded Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center on defense sector innovation.

But Blank is alarmed today by what he sees as the Pentagon’s sluggish response to the threat posed by China and failure to quickly embrace new technologies in its weapons systems and doctrines. He told Semafor in an interview that the U.S.’s global dominance over the past 75 years, and the systems developed and maintained to support it, is precisely what’s limiting Washington’s ability to adapt to the post-Cold War era and innovate.

“There’s a penalty being the number one superpower … because we’re so invested in all these legacy systems,” he said. “So, the legacy is both equipment and doctrine and concepts.”

Blank said the U.S. defense establishment must move quickly on three fronts over the next 12 months to signal its willingness to respond to the growing assertiveness of China, Russia, and their allies. These are:

The U.S. government’s creation of a civilian structure to better pair the Pentagon with high tech startups and venture capital, particularly in areas like shipbuilding in which China is now dominant.

A force redesign for the U.S. Navy to allow it to fight high-tech battles in Asia and the Pacific.

A greater U.S. government willingness and ability to counteract information operations he sees being run by Beijing and Moscow to divide American public opinion on key national security issues.

“We won’t have time to do what we did after Pearl Harbor,” Blank said in reference to a potential war with China over Taiwan or other allied countries and regions in the Indo-Pacific. “You know, this war might be over in 90 days.”

Blank’s focus on defense innovation isn’t theoretical. He advises defense tech startups, such as Anduril Industries, and is an investor in Shield Capital, a fund that makes investments in national security. Blank says a number of his Stanford students are also working now in defense tech. “In the last couple of years, you know, we’ve gone from almost no VCs investing in dual-use companies to now … a bunch of others now are writing checks for dual-use startups.”

This interview was edited for length and clarity.