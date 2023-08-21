China won’t overtake US as world’s biggest economy anytime soon

Diego Mendoza

China’s slowing economy is spooking economists worldwide, with investors unsure exactly how much a downturn will ripple through the global economy. Experts are also revising predictions over when China is projected to overtake the U.S. as the world’s biggest economy.

The concerns are largely fueled by the liquidity crisis in China’s real estate sector, with some of the country’s largest developers facing bankruptcy and failing to make payments to investors. But it’s not just real estate that is sparking a slump.