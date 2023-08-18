Evergrande bankruptcy worsens China’s property crisis

Diego Mendoza

The collapse of one of China’s giant property developers is fueling worries that the country’s economic downturn will be more volatile than predicted.

Evergrande Group on Thursday filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York, a little under two years after it defaulted on its 2021 debt. This is days after another mammoth developer, Country Garden, announced that it would stop trading some of its offshore bonds in an effort to resolve a deepening liquidity crisis.