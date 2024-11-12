After a stinging loss, Democrats debate where to draw the line on transgender rights

Laws imposing strict definitions of gender, and bans on gender medicine for minors had already divided Democrats. A Texas legislator left the party this year after voting with Republicans to ban “the hormonal suppression of puberty,” then losing her Democratic primary. But for the first time since Democrats fully embraced the movement — they first recognized “gender identity” separate from sex in their 2008 platform — they are facing public, pointed questions from members over whether they went too far, promising too much to activists, and bestowing rights that a new Trump administration can take away.

The questions came from two center-left Democrats whose districts shifted right in 2024, New York Rep. Tom Suozzi and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton — one who faced a tough re-election, one with no opponent. Moulton, who briefly ran for president in 2019, told the New York Times on Thursday that he didn’t want to see his daughters “getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete,” bemoaning that his party was “afraid to say that.”

AD

In the ensuing days, Moulton lost staff, faced calls to apologize or resign from Democrats in his district, and hit resistance from House colleagues, who said that he was hurting people — hurting children — in a mean and misguided search for blame.

“When our leaders echo right-wing talking points, they betray the values of fairness and equality that should differentiate us as a party,” two Massachusetts Democratic legislators wrote in an op-ed on Monday.

“It’s very, very painful to see Democrats throw certain vulnerable communities under the bus or buy into Republican logic,” Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal told Semafor. (Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is the “proud mother of a trans kid.”)

AD

Moulton hasn’t walked the comments back, instead doing what Democrats did after blaming the “defund the police” slogan for their weak down-ballot run in 2020 — finding TV cameras and talking into them. In a series of interviews, he’s said that the party needs to confront how it talks about the edge cases of gender identity, and that most liberals “have actually been willing to engage in a thoughtful debate, rather than just try to cancel me, like some of our Massachusetts politicos have done.” (On Tuesday, Tufts University ended its relationship with Moulton’s office.)

Other Democrats started to argue with activists, then gave up. Texas Democratic Party chair Gilbert Hinojosa told an Austin public radio station last week his party had stumbled on LGBTQ rights: “You can support transgender rights up and down all the categories where the issue comes up, or you can understand that there’s certain things that we just go too far on, that a big bulk of our population does not support.”

Hinojosa was quickly condemned by Equality Texas and LGBTQ rights groups; Brigitte Bandit, a non-binary drag queen who Texas Democrats had invited to speak at their state convention, accused Hinojosa of “unchecked transphobia.” He resigned, a decision made easier by the party’s widespread losses. Democrats had rallied against the state’s anti-transgender policies, including the definition of gender medicine for minors as “child abuse” — and lost electoral ground, much of it in South Texas.

Few other Democrats had joined Moulton and Suozzi, publicly, in calling for the party to talk about gender identity differently. On Monday, the Democratic polling firm Change Research shared data it had first shown to activists, studying the effect of the $215 million in trans-focused ads on swing voters and finding that it didn’t move them.

“There was no drop in margin among late deciders who saw ads attacking Democrats on transgender issues, and a one-point drop among late deciders who didn’t see them,” wrote Betsy App of Change Research, in tandem with the Transgender Freedom Alliance. Other pollsters saw the ads making an impact, though, and both presidential campaigns thought they worked.

The party’s defeats were so broad, with so many potential targets for blame, that Moulton’s critics could credibly point to others. On Monday, Jayapal stood with other newly elected progressives to argue that the party had lost the election when working class voters doubted that they’d fight for them. When one reporter asked about whether “identity politics” shifted votes, Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride — the first openly transgender American to win federal office — stepped up to the microphone.

“Let’s be clear: The party that was focused on culture wars, the party that was focused on trans people, was the Republican Party,” said McBride. “It was Donald Trump… when a politician tries to take an issue that impacts a handful of people in a handful of states and turn it into the most important issue in an election, everyone has to ask why.”

Afterward, Jayapal told Semafor that she’d had already spoken to parents and transgender adults panicking about whether they could continue to live in their states, or their country. She would talk to the colleagues who’d disagreed with McBride’s analysis, too.

“They are not doing anything for the Democratic Party,” Jayapal said. “We don’t want to fight for vulnerable people, whether it’s poor people, whether it’s union members, whether it’s trans. Too often, our party kind of abandons them and tries to be Trump-light. And I’m just not sure that the decision to campaign with Liz Cheney and Mark Cuban got us more votes.”