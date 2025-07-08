Republicans try a novel pitch: Make Virginia 2021 again

VIENNA, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke for a lot of Virginia Republicans last week when he invited voters “on a little walk down memory lane.”

The man who’d led Virginia’s Republican Party out of exile four years ago returned to the trail for a packed July 1 rally inside a fire station for the statewide ticket. He called on Republicans to unite and recapture, almost beat for beat, the platform that worked for them in 2021.

“Virginians came together and said: ‘No more will we allow our schools to be teaching our children what to think, as opposed to how to think,‘” Youngkin said, recalling one of his brightest memories from Richmond: “Sitting on the steps of the Capitol, surrounded by children, signing that bill that said ‘Parents, take the masks off your kids.‘”

The GOP is clearly betting that it can run a Biden-era campaign in Virginia this year. Led by Youngkin in 2021, the party swept every statewide office and flipped the House of Delegates with a simple formula: Compete in racially diverse suburbs, drive up turnout with rural conservatives, and watch Democrats struggle to defend their record on crime and gender.

But this year, Democrats doubt that the issues that bedeviled them four years ago — like post-pandemic learning loss, public school gender policies, or higher crime that got blamed on criminal justice reform — will be on the ballot again.

They see Virginia as a proving ground for their post-Biden campaign strategies. And they see a backlash coming against elements of President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda that have hit the state especially hard, starting with his sweeping federal workforce cuts.

“People are focused on issues of affordability — in housing and in health care and in energy,” former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee for governor, told reporters after a stop on her statewide campaign bus tour last month.

Spanberger, one of the stars of the Democrats’ first anti-Trump congressional class in 2018, previewed a sort of sequel to the first “resistance.” By making her Youngkin’s successor, Virginians would get a chance to save their jobs and health care from the Republicans across the Potomac.

“At a time when we have more than 320,000 federal employees who call Virginia home, and their jobs, their livelihood and our state’s economy are under threat, we need a governor who will stand up for them,” Spanberger said at a late June rally in Fairfax.