Democrats in the US Congress are pushing for the reestablishment of an Obama-era business council in Africa to counter what they say is rising Chinese influence on the continent.

In a letter seen by Semafor, Raja Krishnamoorthi, the top Democrat on a hawkish House of Representatives subcommittee focused on China, called on the US Commerce department to reconvene the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA) and host high-level trade missions “to counter the efforts” of China to expand its influence in the region and make further “inroads to the detriment of American interests.”

China’s bilateral trade with Africa reached $280 billion last year, and is now around four times that of the US. Meanwhile the Trump administration has effectively killed the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA), a favorable trade pact, with the introduction of new tariffs on African exports.