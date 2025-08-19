Bondi rebounds from Epstein rockiness

Attorney General Pam Bondi spent much of last month at the center of a political firestorm, lambasted by prominent MAGA pundits for the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Things look remarkably brighter for her these days.

President Donald Trump’s administration is rallying conservatives behind its federal military and law enforcement deployment in DC and its renewed focus on Democrats’ handling of Russian election meddling charges that plagued his first term.

At the center of both pivots is Bondi.

Mere weeks after self-styled Trump loyalty enforcer Laura Loomer called for her firing and Republican lawmakers began grumbling privately about her, Bondi’s place in the administration appears as secure as ever. Meanwhile, the FBI deputy director who Bondi tangled with over whether to release Epstein case files is now relegated to sharing the No. 2 job.

“It’s not because of the vagaries of politics, really, as much as it’s the attitude of the base,” one person close to Trump said of Bondi’s bigger role and the waning criticisms aimed at her. “It’s because of the base.”

In other words, while many of the president’s grassroots supporters haven’t exactly moved on from demanding that more Epstein files be released, specific anger at Bondi is subsiding. Part of that stems from the fact that the drip-drip of further news in the Epstein saga is slow by design — a pace controlled in part by Bondi herself, who is expected to start complying later this week with a congressional subpoena for more documents.

But it’s also thanks to the administration’s own work to encourage Trump’s base to move on from Epstein, as some of his aides have long predicted would happen. The leading vehicles for the president to change the subject — his anti-crime show of force in DC and his revival of allegations that intelligence was politicized ahead of the 2016 election — happen to feature Bondi at the helm.

“I flew in yesterday, and I went on a long walk, and I didn’t see any homeless,” said Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who noted that DC “looks like it’s gotten better” with the DOJ’s help.

The DOJ, in response to a request for comment, pointed Semafor to Bondi’s daily visits to meet with law enforcement officials deployed in DC before their patrols.