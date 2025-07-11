Bongino weighs resignation from FBI over Epstein flap

The News
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is considering leaving his post amid disagreements over the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, two sources familiar with the situation told Semafor.
Bongino does not appear to have made any formal decisions on resigning, but he did not go to work on Friday after a blow-up meeting earlier this week at the White House with Attorney General Pam Bondi, first reported by Axios and confirmed by Semafor. It remains unclear when — or whether — he’ll return to the office.
“He’s gone,” one source familiar with the situation said of Bongino. “Will come back if Bondi [is] held accountable.”
Bongino, that source said, is frustrated that the DOJ, at the start of this week, declared the Epstein case effectively closed and determined that the accused sex trafficker died by suicide while awaiting trial, with few further details shared. He wants more documents unsealed, the source added.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Semafor.
The FBI-DOJ blow up has been a long time coming, with fundamental disagreements over the handling of the Epstein case dating back months.
Those disagreements came to a head on Sunday, when the two agencies released a joint, unsigned memo concluding that Epstein had no “client list”— despite Bondi’s February reference to one on Fox News — and that there’d be “no further disclosure” of documents.
In a statement earlier Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche insisted that every senior official involved “signed off on the contents of the memo.”
“The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo’s composition and release is patently false,” Blanche added.
- Other administration officials beyond Bongino are also frustrated at Bondi over the Epstein documents, Semafor reported this week.