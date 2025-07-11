Bongino weighs resignation from FBI over Epstein flap

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is considering leaving his post amid disagreements over the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, two sources familiar with the situation told Semafor.

Bongino does not appear to have made any formal decisions on resigning, but he did not go to work on Friday after a blow-up meeting earlier this week at the White House with Attorney General Pam Bondi, first reported by Axios and confirmed by Semafor. It remains unclear when — or whether — he’ll return to the office.

“He’s gone,” one source familiar with the situation said of Bongino. “Will come back if Bondi [is] held accountable.”

Bongino, that source said, is frustrated that the DOJ, at the start of this week, declared the Epstein case effectively closed and determined that the accused sex trafficker died by suicide while awaiting trial, with few further details shared. He wants more documents unsealed, the source added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Semafor.