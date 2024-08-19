US pressures Kenya’s President Ruto over police killings, abductions

The United States is piling pressure on Kenya’s President William Ruto over reported extrajudicial killings and abductions by police during youth-led protests in the East African nation, a US senator told Semafor Africa.

The US wants officers involved to be held accountable, a message US Senator Chris Murphy — a member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee — said he delivered to Ruto during his trip to the country last week.

Sixty people were killed over the course of the demonstrations which started in June, according to the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR). And more than 60 went missing and several more were injured. No officers have so far been prosecuted or sacked in relation to their alleged conduct during their protests, although probes are ongoing according to the country’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa).

“These crackdowns, when done violently and poorly around the world, end up leading to more instability, not more stability, in most cases,” said Murphy, who is considered to be among the frontrunners to be secretary of state if Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris wins the upcoming US presidential election.

Murphy said he raised the reported disappearances and abuses in meetings with Ruto and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

“I think it’s really important for US leaders to convey those concerns and make it clear that our relationship can’t be at its strongest level unless there is a real commitment from the Kenyan government to hold anyone that engages in abuse, particularly in the context of these protests, accountable.”