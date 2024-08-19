Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Aug 19, 2024, 4:02pm EDT
politics
Geoge Santos
REUTERS/Adam Gray
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Former New York Congressman George Santos pled guilty Monday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, avoiding a federal trial on 23 charges and a potential 22 years prison sentence.

The plea marks the end of a two-year saga that began after the Republican was found to have lied about his background and various other matters, ultimately leading to his expulsion from the House in December.

Santos’ campaign fundraiser and treasurer pled guilty in October and December 2023, respectively, in separate plea deals.

AD

Republicans may benefit from Santos’ plea deal, The New York Times noted, as “a high-profile trial would have also cast a shadow over other races on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley” they hope to win in November.

AD