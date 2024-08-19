George Santos pleads guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

Former New York Congressman George Santos pled guilty Monday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, avoiding a federal trial on 23 charges and a potential 22 years prison sentence.

The plea marks the end of a two-year saga that began after the Republican was found to have lied about his background and various other matters, ultimately leading to his expulsion from the House in December.

Santos’ campaign fundraiser and treasurer pled guilty in October and December 2023, respectively, in separate plea deals.

Republicans may benefit from Santos’ plea deal, The New York Times noted, as “a high-profile trial would have also cast a shadow over other races on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley” they hope to win in November.