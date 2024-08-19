Democrats buoyant as convention opens

Democrats opened their pre-election convention in a buoyant mood Monday as a raft of polls showed US Vice President Kamala Harris either closing in on or overtaking Republican contender Donald Trump since she replaced President Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket last month.

One immediate challenge threatens to burst the Democrats’ bubble, though: Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters plan to march on the convention demanding the US withdraw support for the Gaza war.

“People are excited to be able to build our mass movement for a free Palestine even more [today]. We know the world will be watching,” Faayani Aboma Mijana, a spokesperson for the March on DNC coalition told Semafor as organizers began to gather on the ground.