Trump begins organizing Putin-Zelenskyy meeting in bid to end war

President Donald Trump says he is beginning to organize a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin following Monday’s high-stakes meeting.

Trump hosted Zelenskyy and several key European leaders at the White House to discuss an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. That meeting came after the president traveled to Alaska for a sit-down with Putin on Friday. Neither yielded an immediate ceasefire or peace agreement, but Trump portrayed Monday’s event as “very good.”

“During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European countries, with a coordination with the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The day came and went without specifics on how lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine will be achieved, and while Trump promised to give Ukraine “very good protection,” he did not detail what security guarantees might look like. At a news conference Monday evening, Zelenskyy said one portion of the security discussion centered around the possibility of Ukraine purchasing US weapons through Europe. In turn, Zelenskyy said the US would potentially purchase drones from Ukrainian companies.

AD

Trump and Zelenskyy also discussed negotiations over territory — a key sticking point — and the Ukrainian president said that would be settled during the yet-to-be-confirmed face-to-face with Putin.