Trump allies debate whether he should hold Georgia press conference

Those close to Donald Trump are actively debating whether he should go through with his upcoming press conference aimed at addressing the allegations laid out in the latest Georgia indictment, sources tell Semafor.

Trump, who was indicted alongside 18 others on Monday night in the 2020 election interference probe, announced shortly after that he would be holding a press conference to present “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

ABC News first reported Thursday morning that Trump’s own legal advisors have since urged him against the speech, arguing that it would “complicate his legal problems.” Still, others close to the former president want him to go through with the remarks, sources told Semafor.