Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked a judge Wednesday to start the trial against former President Donald Trump on March 4, 2024, about a week before the Republican presidential primary in Georgia and the day before Super Tuesday.

Willis indicted Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators on Monday, accusing them of operating a criminal scheme that sought to overturn Trump’s election loss in Georgia.

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.