Larry Hogan praised Donald Trump’s ‘incredible justices to the Supreme Court’ in 2022

Maryland Senate candidate Larry Hogan heaped praise on Donald Trump for his Supreme Court nominees at a speech in November 2022, months after all three joined a majority ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The remarks came in an address to the Republican Jewish Coalition that was otherwise devoted to urging the GOP to move on from Trump, who he criticized as a political drag on the party after Republicans underperformed in the midterms. In his speech, Hogan qualified his criticism of Trump with compliments about aspects of his record that he said he supported.

“Now, we should give President Trump all the credit he deserves for his accomplishments in office,” Hogan said. “He cut taxes, he unleashed the power of domestic energy production, nominated incredible justices to the Supreme Court, and his policies for Israel were the strongest we ever had.”

An archived video of the remarks is available on C-SPAN, but they do not appear to have generated prior news coverage or political attention to this point.

Hogan has sought to generate distance from national Republicans on abortion in his Senate campaign against Democratic nominee Angela Alsobrooks, including by airing campaign ads in which he promises to support legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. He also has said that Roe was correctly decided. At the same time, Hogan has not said he would impose any litmus tests on future judicial nominees.