What to expect from Zimbabwe’s elections

→ What’s happening? Zimbabwe will hold elections on Aug. 23 to elect a president, members of parliament and councilors. A candidate must secure more than 50% of the votes to win. A run-off between the top two candidates will be held on Oct. 2 if there is no outright winner in the first round.

The elections are the second since the military ousted Robert Mugabe in 2017.

→ Who’s running? A total of 11 candidates are vying for the presidency. The two main candidates are President Emerson Mnangagwa of the ruling Zanu-PF party, who took power after Mugabe, and Nelson Chamisa of the the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who narrowly lost to Mnangagwa in the 2018 election which was marred by violence and allegations of voting irregularities.