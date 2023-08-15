What Trump’s racketeering charge in Georgia mean for his case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is now facing his fourth criminal indictment, as prosecutors in Georgia accused him of participating in a criminal scheme to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

The most serious of the 39 charges against Trump is the violation of Georgia’s RICO Act, a racketeering law that was enacted in 1980 to go after mobs and gangs.

We’ve compiled expert analysis about the racketeering charge and what it means for the case against Trump.