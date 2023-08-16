Fulton clerk hit send instead of save on ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment

The clerk of courts in Fulton County, Ga., admitted that she prematurely published a list of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump on Monday, apparently pressing send instead of save.

”I am human,” Ché Alexander told WSB-TV, a local station in Atlanta. “It was the dry run. It was a work sample.”

Her office initially called the document “fictitious” after it was erroneously posted on the online court system and quickly deleted on Monday. That statement only sparked more mystery as to the origins of the document, which was first reported by Reuters and quickly spread online.