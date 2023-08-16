Fulton clerk hit send instead of save on ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment

The News
The clerk of courts in Fulton County, Ga., admitted that she prematurely published a list of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump on Monday, apparently pressing send instead of save.
”I am human,” Ché Alexander told WSB-TV, a local station in Atlanta. “It was the dry run. It was a work sample.”
Her office initially called the document “fictitious” after it was erroneously posted on the online court system and quickly deleted on Monday. That statement only sparked more mystery as to the origins of the document, which was first reported by Reuters and quickly spread online.
Know More
Given the high-profile nature of the case, Alexander told WSB she was preparing for the eventual posting of the charges so she could get them to the public as soon as possible. As clerk, she said, she had access to the list of charges Trump was potentially facing, but her error had no impact on the grand jury’s decision.
As for why she initially called the document “fictitious,” she said: “That was the best word that I could come up with. It was fictitious. It wasn’t real. It didn’t have a stamp on it.”
Trump and 18 other alleged co-conspirators were ultimately charged that night, several hours later.