Trump tries to temper expectations ahead of Putin meeting

Friday’s meeting in Alaska will be the third time the two have met face-to-face: During the first Trump administration, the US president met with Putin in 2017 at the G20 summit and again in 2018. At that meeting, he notably sided with Putin on the question of Russian interference in the election.

Even as the administration — and Trump himself — dials back the anticipation for Friday, the president has also tried to stay optimistic about a breakthrough. He said Thursday morning that he believes Putin is “going to make a deal,” though the statement ultimately included a caveat.

The two leaders have scheduled a joint press conference, suggesting they believe the meeting will have some success. Yet it’s likely that Putin would insist on territorial concessions bigger than those Zelenskyy is willing to make — beyond the ceding of Crimea to Russia — in exchange for any cessation of hostilities.

Earlier this week, Trump also declared Russia would face “consequences” if Putin doesn’t agree to stop the war after Friday’s meeting. The president declined to specify what those consequences might look like, but said they’d be “very severe.”

Some of his top aides have not gone that far; White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday described the sitdown as a “listening exercise” for Trump, where the goal is “to walk away with a better understanding of how we can end this war.”