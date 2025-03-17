Trump weighs recognizing Crimea as Russian territory in bid to end war

The Trump administration is considering recognizing Ukraine’s Crimea region as Russian territory as part of any future agreement to end Moscow’s war on Kyiv, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Administration officials have also discussed the possibility of having the US urge the United Nations to do the same, according to both people. Such a request would align the Trump administration with the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long seen Crimea as his nation’s territory.

The administration’s previously unreported openness to those options comes as Trump prepares for a Tuesday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a potential 30-day ceasefire deal on the table. Trump told reporters Sunday evening aboard Air Force One that negotiators had already discussed “dividing up certain assets.”

Trump has not formally made any decisions, and the possible Crimea moves are two of a multitude of options being floated as his administration pushes for an end to the war.

The White House declined to comment. In a statement to Semafor after publication of this story, National Security Council Spokesman Brian Hughes said that the administration has “made no such commitments and we will not negotiate this deal through the media.”

“Just two weeks ago, both Ukraine and Russia were miles apart on a ceasefire agreement, and we are now closer to a deal thanks to the leadership of President Trump. The goal remains the same: stop the killing and find a peaceful resolution to this conflict,” Hughes added.