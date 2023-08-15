Big payday ends civil war at hot Wall Street firm

The cost of peace at Blue Owl, the hot-handed investment firm where a civil war erupted this spring: $34 million a year.

Michael Rees, the co-founder who Semafor reported was being pressured to quit, will be paid a quarterly bonus currently set at $8.5 million, according to corporate filings. That number will fluctuate depending on how much money Rees makes for the firm and could rise significantly as his business grows. He’ll take his bonus in Blue Owl stock through 2025.

The rejiggered contracts resolve an ugly internal battle at the top of one of Wall Street’s hottest firms. Rees also gets tighter control over the day-to-day operations of his business, in exchange for a promise to publicly support the firm’s top brass.

Blue Owl was formed from the 2021 merger of Owl Rock, a leader in private lending, and Rees’ business, Dyal, which takes stakes in other investment firms and professional sports teams. A reorganization this spring effectively demoted Rees, who refused requests from the firm’s co-CEOs, Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, to resign.

Blue Owl declined to comment.