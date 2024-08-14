US inflation slows to 2.9%, bolstering case for a Fed rate cut

A key measure of US inflation — the Consumer Price Index — slowed in July to an annualized pace of 2.9%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. This is the first time inflation has risen by less than 3% since 2021 and comes in lower than analysts’ estimates.

It’s the latest sign that inflation is cooling. Analysts had estimated a 3% rise, matching June, according to market research firm FactSet. In June, the CPI had fallen to a three-year low.

The new figures come as the US Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting, when it is expected to cut interest rates for the first time since March 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both ticked up by less than 1% following the report Wednesday, while the Nasdaq was about flat in afternoon trading.

After stocks plunged on Aug. 5 over fears of an incoming recession (before later rebounding), Wednesday’s inflation data reassured investors that a rate cut is imminent. However, it didn’t signal the kind of jumbo slice some Wall Street banks have demanded. More than half of economists expect the Fed to cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point at September’s meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.