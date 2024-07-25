US economy grew 2.8% in second quarter, beating analyst expectations

The US economy grew 2.8% in the second quarter of 2024, more than anticipated, closing out two consecutive years of growth.

Driving the growth were cooling inflation, more consumer spending, and more investments from businesses in stock inventory and equipment.

But overall, there are signs that the economy is cooling after the post-pandemic boom.

“The economy has been growing gangbusters over the last several years but now it’s settling back into a more normal pattern,” said Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, told The Washington Post. “We are in a period of transition.”

“For the Fed, these data support a cautious approach to rate decisions although with inflation once again receding, we think rate cuts remains the most likely outcome,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a note, CBS News reported.