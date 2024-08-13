Kamala Harris campaign races to stay one step ahead of online backlash

In the weeks since Kamala Harris took over from Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, one question has loomed over her campaign: How online is too online?

Harris’ team has had an impressive start, quickly dominating the media conversation by leaning into memes and social media trends set to songs like Charli XCX’s “Brat” and Chappell Roan’s “Feminomenon.” One of her rallies featured a DJ playing a dance remix of a viral clip where she recounts her mom telling her she didn’t just “fall out a coconut tree” — now the unofficial symbol of her campaign.

The Kamala Harris TikTok account gained two million followers within 24 hours; the meme-heavy, rapid-response KamalaHQ account, renamed from BidenHQ, doubled its following in the day after the rebrand, according to numbers the Harris social team shared with Semafor.

In the early going, Democrats — especially younger ones — have seemed head-over-heels with the candidate’s fresh, lighthearted approach to securing the most important job in the world. Some early polling seemed to confirm the growth in enthusiasm, with one survey finding younger Americans feel less “meh” about voting in key swing states.

“It sent an immediate signal that, essentially, everyone is welcome to participate in what is somewhere between a campaign and a movement,” pollster and MSNBC commentator John Della Volpe told Semafor. “It seemed like social media was right there with her. [Young people] want to be part of it from the ground floor.”

But some critics worry that these efforts to build social media buzz risks becoming cringe, like Hillary Clinton declaring “Pokémon Go to the polls!” in 2016, or distract from reaching the median voter, who is significantly older and less plugged in.

In that vein, a recent press release that included a screenshot of a meme from popular X account Dril quickly made the rounds among users, but struck some internet-savvy commentators as a bridge too far. It also set the stage for Dril to respond with a reference to the administration’s support for Israel’s military operations, a topic that’s been especially difficult for the White House to navigate online.

“The old adage is ‘you can’t force a meme’ and I think that’s still very true,” tech journalist Ryan Broderick told Semafor in a message. “When it’s natural and organic it works super well. Brat summer just felt totally right. But that’s tough to sustain without feeling forced.”

For pollster Della Volpe, there’s no such thing as “too online.”

“Using social media is as necessary today as using the radio was for FDR,” he said. But it’s still unclear whether it’ll translate to votes, Della Volpe added.

“She’s not where she needs to be with the younger people,” he said. “This isn’t about sustaining it. It’s about growing it. She needs to grow it.”