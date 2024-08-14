France probes Algerian boxer’s cyberbullying complaint against Musk’s X

The French police’s hate crime unit is investigating Algerian boxer and Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif’s cyberbullying accusations after she filed a criminal complaint against X in France, Politico reported.

The social media platform’s high-profile figures including its owner Elon Musk, British author J.K. Rowling, and former US President Donald Trump wrote posts on X questioning her gender identity and eligibility to compete in the Paris Games.

AD

The complaint alleges the 25-year-old was the victim of “misogynistic, racist and sexist” cyberbullying. “I was born a woman, lived a woman and competed as a woman,” Khelif said after she was harassed online following her win.