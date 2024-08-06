UK could summon Musk over riots

Elon Musk could be summoned before the UK parliament over X’s alleged role in fueling the country’s far-right riots, Politico reported. Violent anti-Muslim attacks have gripped the UK after three children were killed in a knife assault last week. British lawmakers accused Musk’s social media platform of spreading misinformation about the attacker’s identity: He was wrongly identified as a Muslim asylum seeker, leading rioters to attack a mosque.

Musk himself has stoked divisiveness on X, writing that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK. Experts warn that X has failed to stop right-wing misinformation, and studies suggest the tech billionaire has made the site more right-leaning by courting conservative leaders: Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Musk will interview him next week.