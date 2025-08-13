How Trump’s DC takeover divided the city’s Democrats

President Donald Trump used a template for his takeover of DC policing that’s worked for him before: Move quickly, establish a large and visible security presence — then wait for Democrats to splinter over how to respond.

Democrats in Congress denounced the 30-day mobilization inside the capital, which Trump previewed during the 2024 election, as an “unjustified power grab” and vowed to block an extension. The city’s elected attorney general called it an “unlawful” abuse of emergency powers to lower crime rates that the administration itself said had fallen.

But DC Mayor Muriel Bowser was more cautious, criticizing Trump’s takeover as “authoritarian” while also suggesting that the city could work with him. “What I’m focused on is the federal surge and how to make the most of the additional officer support that we have,” the mayor told reporters on Tuesday, after meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Hours later, in a video “conversation with community leaders,” Bowser said that the intervention was legal; the president had invoked “a part of the charter that he has the prerogative to invoke.” She acknowledged the city had longstanding problems, like illegal gun trafficking and violence in nightlife areas, and said the federal government could now help with them.

“Just imagine if we had the number of [DC police] officers that we should have — if we were at 3,800, instead of 3,100 and some,” said Bowser.

While protesters rallied near the White House, denouncing the administration’s “colonialism” and demanding DC statehood, Bowser was trying to effectively co-own the takeover.

In Bowser, the president has found an unlikely partner — a Democrat who had repeatedly clashed with progressives on crime, denouncing the “defund the police” movement that flourished in 2020 and stalling a criminal justice bill that Republicans in Congress later repealed.

On Wednesday, after announcing that he’d host this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, the president suggested that more rollbacks of the capital’s criminal code were on the way.

“We’re going to need a crime bill that we’re gonna be putting in,” Trump told reporters, “and it’s going to pertain initially to DC.”