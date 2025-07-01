DC becomes Republicans’ favorite target — again

Republicans who’ve made a habit of using their power over DC to undercut progressive policymaking are mounting a new push to rein in the capital — and this one may have legs.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Semafor that he is inclined to support a House-passed bill that would bar noncitizens from serving in local office as well as voting locally in the city lawmakers call a home away from home. The bill passed the House with 56 Democratic votes in June.

“Voting in American elections should be limited to American citizens,” said Fetterman, whose wife Gisele became a US citizen in 2009. “I say that as a guy that’s absolutely very pro-immigration. The opportunity to vote, that should be for American citizens.”

A similar ban passed the House last year with support from two Democrats who’ve since ascended to the Senate, Arizona’s Ruben Gallego and Michigan’s Elissa Slotkin. While it’s not clear if they’d change their votes this time, should it come to the Senate floor, support from those three Democratic senators would put the GOP closer than ever to the 60 votes needed for passage.

Congress has substantial constitutional power over DC, which Republicans frequently deploy to undermine the city’s elected government — and point a finger at unpopular leftwing policies. After the GOP took back the House in 2023, it reversed a criminal justice reform passed by the DC council. Local Democrats expected then-President Joe Biden to veto it; he signed it into law.

Democratic control of the Senate had, until this year, stalled action on other Republican-passed legislation to rein in the DC government. But under complete GOP control of Washington, the capital’s government has taken further hits.

A stopgap government funding bill slashed $1 billion from the DC budget, and the House GOP continues to decline to take up a Senate-passed fix. Then this month, as the Senate focused on President Donald Trump’s tax-cuts bill, House Republicans passed a trio of proposals that would force DC to cooperate with Trump’s immigration enforcement, scrap another police reform, and remove noncitizens’ local voting rights.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s office did not return a request for comment on the chamber’s timetable for taking up the House-passed bill.