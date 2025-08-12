Trump’s DC police takeover has a likely expiration date

President Donald Trump’s show of force in DC has a likely expiration date.

Under current law, the president can only control the city’s police force for 30 days unless the House and Senate authorize an extension. Democrats are already preparing to thwart any Republican attempt to do that — and the numbers are on their side.

It’s not even clear that Trump wants to push beyond his current limit. A White House official told Semafor the operation is “currently expected to last 30 days,” noting it’s “subject to change” and any potential extension is dependent on “how the operation progresses.”

No matter what he does, Senate Democrats have the power to filibuster most legislation. Some are already pledging to block any extension of Trump’s DC takeover.

“This is not only drastic executive overreach but the latest marker in how far this president is willing to go to attack our democracy,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., told Semafor. “I will do everything in my power to block any effort to extend the 30 days.”

AD

“What Donald Trump is doing is, in some ways, a dress rehearsal for going after others around the country. And I think we need to stop this — certainly by the end of the 30 days,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., told Semafor. “This should never have started, so I definitely want to make sure it doesn’t continue.”

Even if Trump’s authority over the police expires, he could keep the hundreds of National Guard troops he deployed to DC to help with policing. But he’ll face higher hurdles acting on his interest in expanding use of the military on the ground in other blue cities.

He said Monday that he would explore taking similar action in places like New York and Chicago, which he called “a disaster.”

But Democrats in the states Trump mentioned quickly pointed out that he does not have the same legal authorities there that he has in the capital, limiting his ability to act other than deploying National Guard troops. One person familiar with the situation told Semafor that the administration has no current plans to extend a DC-style presence into other cities.

AD

On top of that, a federal judge in California is hearing arguments in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s challenge to Trump’s June deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles during protests against his deportation policies. The ruling in that case could further limit Trump’s ability to use the military domestically.

Quite a few members of Trump’s party are still interested in replicating his push into DC, which he rolled out in a bid to bring down crime after a former Department of Government Efficiency staffer was assaulted.

“Hopefully what every other blue-city mayor will do is look at what Trump’s doing here — and change,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told reporters Tuesday.

AD

“The first thing I say to everybody, when they’re coming to DC, I said, ‘You better think about where you’re staying. You got to think about every street you’re on. You got to think about [how] you can’t be out at night,’” Scott added. “Hopefully that’ll change.”

While DC’s violent crime rate has dropped this year and last year since a rise in 2023, Trump and his allies point to the city’s markedly high homicide rate relative to other capitals worldwide.