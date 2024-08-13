Republicans hope Donald Trump will stay on message. But they aren’t planning around it.

Baby steps. The X interview was an unusual event with especially softball questions for a specific audience. That said, there’s a reason Republicans are fist pumping over it: They’re likely hoping Trump will see a positive response and take it as encouragement to pivot away from more distracting topics.

Their reaction comes after weeks of growing pressure, both internally from donors and allies and externally through public media hits, for Trump to abandon these less savory (and less helpful) comments. Kevin McCarthy, via Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, urged Trump just days ago to “stop questioning the size of her crowds” and instead focus on Harris’ positions. Kellyanne Conway told Fox Business that Trump’s “winning formula” includes “fewer insults” and more “policy contrast.”

“When Trump attacks Harris personally rather than on policy, Harris’s support among swing voters rises, particularly among women,” Peter Navarro said on War Room, adding that back in 2016 Trump was able to create “a targeted and disciplined message” that resulted in success in key states.

But how does Trump respond during a more formal, adversarial interview? Or a friendly one that eggs him on more than Musk did this time? And what about when he’s standing next to Harris on a debate stage next month, a setting that sometimes brings out the worst in him?

Republicans know the odds aren’t great Trump will last 83 days in a suddenly tight race without returning to his usual self on a regular basis. But they’ve also known that for a long time: Trump’s reputation for going off-script is so established that allies sometimes treat it as a given, turning the topic instead to how best to navigate around it.

One former Trump campaign advisor worried to Semafor that, based on past experience, they are not convinced that “Trump is willing to adjust.” This person suggested that elevating “fans and surrogates” out into the public eye constantly fighting for Trump could be more beneficial, noting that those who work with the former president learn quickly that you “have to work around his comments.”

While the Trump campaign says Trump will be ramping up his appearances in the coming days and weeks — this week, for example, he’s heading to North Carolina and Pennsylvania — they do seem to be relying more on alternative messengers to get out the policy attacks. JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, has been crisscrossing the country and hitting up the Sunday shows while staying more focused on core messages that the official campaign has hoped to convey.

The campaign also has other ways to make its talking points heard without a filter. Trump’s return to X presented one possibility: His famed @realdonaldtrump account spent its first day tweeting out campaign videos and more carefully crafted statements than some of his wilder personally-authored posts. While his own Truth Social account was relatively more on-message yesterday, it also included a video in which a Black supporter in a MAGA hat accused Harris of “stealing a Black woman’s identity, claiming to be Black when you ain’t really Black.”