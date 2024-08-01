Donald Trump’s personal attacks on Kamala Harris split his campaign message in two

Donald Trump’s campaign has been rolling out traditional attack lines against their new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris — tying her to “radical” policies and blaming her for illegal border crossings and inflation under President Biden.

Donald Trump, the candidate, is another story.

On Wednesday, days after his campaign notched a big ad buy in battleground states honing in on Harris’ record with the border, the former president did what he does best: Thrust himself back into the spotlight. Speaking on stage at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago, Trump attacked Harris with a different angle, falsely suggesting she’d only recently “happened to turn” Black after presenting herself as South Asian. On Truth Social, he kept it up, again posting about the topic, while the White House press secretary denounced his comments as “repulsive.” On Thursday morning, he shared a family picture of a young Harris in traditional Indian garb. (Harris’ mother is from India and her father is from Jamaica; she has discussed her biracial heritage throughout her career and attended Howard University, a historically Black learning institution.)

The Trump campaign had overwhelmingly been focused on hitting Harris on her record. Now faced with a new line from its boss, it began to find ways to incorporate it.

“I think he pointed out the fundamental chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris,” his vice presidential pick, JD Vance, told reporters on his plane shortly after the NABJ conference.

At a rally in Pennsylvania after Wednesday’s event, the campaign projected onto a big screen an old Business Insider headline that described Harris as the “first Indian-American US senator,” implying that coverage of one half of her ethnic background somehow invalidated coverage of the other half. Alina Habba, one of the opening speakers, seemed to also reference Trump’s remarks, saying “unlike you, Kamala, I know who my roots are and where I come from.”

On X, the official “Trump War Room” account posted a handful of references to the comments, mostly from others. Posts included a CNN clip in which Sen. Tom Cotton defended them, which made no mention of the substance in the text, and a retweet of a short clip of Harris meeting with Mindy Kaling.

But it was also still unclear whether the Trump episode was a one-off eruption, or the start of a new campaign front. Overwhelmingly the campaign’s message remained the same as before and by Thursday morning, its accounts on X had largely pivoted to pushing Harris to respond to an Olympics gender testing controversy. A 15-point list of items purporting to expose the “Real Kamala” that the RNC Research account posted included no mention of her ethnicity.

Some allies were openly hoping to move on, even ones who are typically eager to defend Trump’s more controversial rhetoric. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said it wasn’t “a great idea for either of the parties to be playing racial identity politics,” and Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said he was not going to “get involved in that,” and would personally be focusing his commentary on “how bad our country is in shape right now because of her.” Others were more eager to jump in, like Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and trust that Trump’s instincts were correct.

Within Trump’s orbit, people also seemed privately split between clapping along with Trump’s attack or just resigning themselves to it. Responses ranged from metaphorical shrugs — that this is part of the deal that comes with working on behalf of his election — to individuals who praised the appearance as “awesome.” Overall, the most common response seemed to be that this event would quickly be eclipsed by the next piece of news. The people who liked or disliked Trump before the NABJ would have the same feelings afterwards, they argued, and he showed he was willing to go into a hostile environment and take questions.

But veteran Trump watchers noted that the episode fit a familiar pattern — an extreme, even self-defeating, desire to dominate the political conversation at any cost. Some allies blamed his 2020 loss on a related failure to focus voters on Biden’s vulnerabilities and instead find new ways to demand they validate his own performance. Similarly, some observers credited his victory in 2016 to an uncharacteristic decision to stay on message in the final days of the race while Hillary Clinton dealt with a briefly reopened FBI investigation.

The NABJ interview notably came at a rare time, arguably the first since early in the primaries, in which a political rival was enjoying an extended positive stretch of coverage.

“The campaign wants to be defined by discipline. They want to be very on message all the time, and the message is: Make this a referendum on the Biden-Harris record,” Alex Conant said. “Trump doesn’t like giving up the spotlight, and what he did yesterday, like, for the first time since he was shot, he led the news, which is what he wants.”

Asked about their messaging this week, the campaign sent a statement that did not include mention of the Trump-angled attacks on race. Trump spokesman Brian Hughes reiterated many of the core arguments the campaign is making against Harris: Pointing to her history with the border, tying her directly to Joe Biden, and bringing up some of her more liberal past stances like abolishing private healthcare.

“Harris is weak, failed and dangerously liberal,” Hughes said. “Her dishonesty is demonstrated by her active role in years of gaslighting Americans about the mental competency of Biden, and now her efforts every day to delete her California liberal past. Kamala tries to shape shift to obscure reality.”

Meanwhile, three of Trump’s top Black surrogates are expected to hit the airwaves today following his NABJ appearance, CNN reported.