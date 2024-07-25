Young voters are moving toward Harris and feeling less ‘meh’ about voting

A new poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris outperforming Donald Trump in swing states among registered voters 30 years old and younger in data shared first with Semafor.

The survey, conducted by Change Research for Investing in US, an investment fund, found Harris leading Trump by 24 points. Harris also surpassed President Biden by 20 points, compared with a similar poll last June comparing Biden, Trump, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Max Lubin from Kismet Research, who worked to develop the survey of 2,228 urban and suburban voters from July 22-24, attributed the bump to online engagement. “I think outside groups have a role to play in reaching young voters online with some of the fun and innovative tactics that we’ve seen so far,” he said.