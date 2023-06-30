New York City wrongly imprisoned Yusef Salaam. Then it elected him.

Thirty-three summers ago, Yusef Salaam was convicted of crimes that he didn’t commit. He did not rape a jogger in Central Park. He reached adulthood in prison, like the rest of the “Central Park Five,” all of whom had their convictions vacated after another man confessed to the crime. And on Tuesday, Salaam won the Democratic primary for a seat on New York’s city council.

“I’ve been able to use my pain and turn it into purpose,” Salaam said in an interview this week, after defeating a longtime council member endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. “What pushed everything over was people knowing I was so close to the pain — that I was, in fact, one of them. I'm one of the people who had been left behind.”

Salaam, who’d left New York after leaving prison in 1997, returned to Harlem and was approached to run for something. He had 10 children, decades of criminal justice advocacy, and some priorities, like getting the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to review more closed cases. And he was worried about Harlem, seeing “people who need to be repaired” injecting themselves with drugs and sleeping outside of expensive apartment buildings.

He launched his campaign in February, laying out a progressive agenda: more affordable housing, “baby bonds” to build generational wealth, and protecting criminal justice reform from the current backlash. His first political conflict — the full-page ads that Donald Trump bought, in 1989 calling for him and four other boys wrongfully accused of rape to “be executed for their crimes.”

In 2016, Salaam called Trump the “firestarter” of a public smear campaign. Given multiple chances to apologize, during that campaign and his presidency, Trump never did. In fact, he continued to suggest they were guilty and that the city was wrong to settle a civil rights lawsuit over their treatment. (The Trump campaign didn’t respond to a question about Salaam’s win.)

Yet Trump would become an unwilling ally of Salaam’s campaign. On March 30, when Trump was indicted by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Salaam responded with a tweet: “Karma.” The candidate got a surge of media coverage and endorsements.

On June 8, with early voting underway in New York, Trump was indicted again, and Salaam got more coverage, contrasting the way the justice system treated him with how it was handling a former president. Over the course of the race, the Salaam campaign clocked nearly 4,500 articles that mentioned their candidate. Just 90 mentioned Inez Dickens, the 73-year old state legislator and former council member Adams and other high-profile Black Democrats endorsed over Salaam.

“When all of the stars line up, you can't control that,” Salaam said. “There is a statement in Islam: There's no movement except by the permission of God.”