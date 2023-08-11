State Department investigates U.S. security firm over FIFA hacking allegations

The U.S. State Department is probing an American security company founded by an ex-CIA operative over its work for Qatar, including the alleged hacking of the monarchy’s political enemies inside and outside the U.S.

The department notified Global Risk Advisors in June of last year that it was looking into whether the firm had violated International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR, which govern the sharing of U.S. defense equipment and services to third countries, according to a letter seen by Semafor.

The letter, which draws heavily from a 2021 Associated Press investigation, asks for information to determine if GRA provided unlicensed military training to Qatari defense officials. It also raises allegations that the company helped the country hack officials from FIFA, the world governing body of soccer, and a number of U.S. and Mideast leaders who’ve been critical of Qatar’s foreign policy. Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup last fall.

The department also points to evidence that GRA’s team provided Qatar’s Ministry of Interior a “robust spying and hacking training program” based on techniques learned from U.S. military and intelligence agencies.

The inquiry comes on top of an FBI investigation of GRA first revealed by the AP last year. The New York-based company, which was founded by former CIA operative Kevin Chalker, denies allegations of wrongdoing.

The State Department told Semafor on Monday that it doesn’t comment on the status of ITAR licenses or investigations into possible violations. The Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls doesn’t list GRA as a company that’s either been penalized or reached an agreement with the State Department — suggesting the investigation is ongoing.