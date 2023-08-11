Sam Bankman-Fried to be jailed over witness tampering allegations

Federal prosecutors have cited several incidents where Bankman-Fried violated his bail conditions in their efforts to convince US District Judge Lewis Kaplan that he should be in jail leading up to his criminal trial slated for October.

Bankman-Fried, who is under house arrest in California on a $250 million bail, is allowed to use his laptop with restrictions. But prosecutors alleged that he downloaded a VPN earlier this year in order to watch the Super Bowl. He also allegedly downloaded Signal — a self-encrypting and deleting messaging app — in order to message FTX’s general counsel, who is also expected to testify against him.

“I would really love to reconnect and see if there’s a way for us to have a constructive relationship, use each other as resources when possible, or at least vet things with each other,” Bankman-Fried wrote in the message, according to prosecutors.

He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering. He will have a separate trial in March 2024 for additional charges of bribery and bank fraud.