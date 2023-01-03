Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-defunct crypto exchange service FTX, pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering, during his arraignment in New York on Tuesday, CNBC reports.

The presiding judge set the tentative trial date for Oct. 2. Bankman-Fried has the opportunity to change his plea going forward.

Bankman-Fried is an investor in Semafor.