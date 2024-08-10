Trump campaign reckons with alleged Iranian hack

Donald Trump’s campaign says it has been hacked, with some internal communications stolen and leaked to Politico over the last month.

The Trump campaign blamed Iran for the hack, and referred to a Microsoft report published Friday that hackers tied to the Iranian government had tried to break into the account of a “high-level” presidential campaign official.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement to Semafor, noting recent reports of an Iranian plot to assassinate the former president. “The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror, just like he did in his first four years in the White House. Any media or news outlet reprinting documents or internal communications are doing the bidding of America’s enemies and doing exactly what they want.”

The extent of the hacked material remains unclear, and the person responsible for sending out the information used an anonymous AOL account. Politico characterized one document as a “research dossier” the campaign apparently conducted on JD Vance, Trump’s-now running mate. Others were described as internal communications from a top campaign official.

Iran’s deep enmity to Trump is rooted in two of his administration’s actions: Withdrawing in 2018 from a deal aimed at containing its nuclear program in exchange for looser sanctions; and assassinating Qasem Soleimani, a central figure in Iran’s security apparatus, in Iraq in 2020.

The Harris campaign declined to respond on the record to an inquiry about how they believed the hacked material should be handled.

But US officials have been bracing for foreign interference. An intelligence committee assessment listed a range of countries, including Iran, as likely attackers.

“Past is prologue, and our foreign adversaries are more motivated than ever to try and interfere in our elections,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 rival and the most famous victim of such an attack, told Semafor this March.