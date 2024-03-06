U.S. braces for foreign interference in 2024 election

Foreign adversaries will seek to take advantage of the divided, divisive U.S. political landscape in the run-up to the presidential election in November, said current and former U.S. officials and politicians from both political parties.

Three major factors — America’s deepening domestic political crises, the collapse of controversial attempts to control political speech on social media, and the rise of generative AI — are likely to turn the 2024 election into a soft target for America’s Russian adversaries — the industry leaders in election interference — but also a range of other enemies and allies with their own agendas.

“Past is prologue, and our foreign adversaries are more motivated than ever to try and interfere in our elections,” the former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said in a statement to Semafor. “In addition to the work our intelligence community will do, our best defense is a good offense, which means getting out to vote like our democracy depends on it, because it does.”

The outcome of the U.S. election, intensely fought at home, carries the highest of stakes for nations at or near war around the world: Russia and Ukraine; Iran and its enemies from the Persian Gulf to Tel Aviv; China and Taiwan. Their options range from misinformation to intelligence operations to disrupting — or smoothing — global oil prices or trade flows this October, should the polls favor the candidate they like or fear.

Russian efforts in 2016 — including the devastating Wikileaks hack and high-profile social media meddling whose impact remains disputed — offer a roadmap for other global players. Where there is broad agreement is on Russia’s demonstrated ability to run influence campaigns, an intelligence community assessment released publicly in December concluded with high confidence that the Russian government tried to denigrate the Democratic Party leading up to the 2022 midterm elections “and undermine confidence in the election, most likely to undermine U.S. support for Ukraine.” It described China and Iran as major threats, and listed other nations — Cuba and a few that are redacted, but analysts believe may include North Korea and Venezuela — as smaller-scale players.

“I think the Chinese are trying to get better at it, I think the Iranians have dabbled in it, and it’s not something that costs a lot of money, so you can imagine more and more nations are going to be engaged in that,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Semafor.

Some officials say the U.S. government is underprepared to deal with foreign plots to spread disinformation and misinformation and perhaps launch cyberattacks aimed at the U.S. election, in part because of a lack of communication between the federal government and technology platforms.

“You’ve got this bubbling cauldron of discontent, adversaries more interested, the kind of voluntary collaboration that frankly had worked being put on hold,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va. said in an interview. “You take in that cauldron and drop in all these new AI tools that can act at scale and speed that’s unprecedented, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.”

The U.S. government hasn’t yet publicly pointed to specific evidence of foreign nations meddling in the 2024 vote. Officials uncovered “no known, credible, or specific threat” to Tuesday’s election operations, a senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official told reporters Tuesday evening as polls closed on the East Coast.