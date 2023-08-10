New York will test the limits of Democrats’ abortion gains

There’s no question that abortion has been a motivating force for Democrats, especially in off-year elections and ballot measures. But there’s also reason to think Republicans in New York have some unique advantages.

For one, abortion access is under less imminent threat in New York at the state level than in places like Michigan, Arizona, or Wisconsin. Republicans are well-acquainted with their state’s preferences on the issue already and are more used to making adjustments in response. Lee Zeldin, the state’s 2022 gubernatorial nominee, voted for anti-abortion measures in Congress. But when it came time to lead the GOP ticket, he ran ads promising not to touch the state’s abortion laws — and saying he couldn’t even if he wanted to.

Molinaro may be a freshman in Congress, but he began his political career at 18, first on the Board of Trustees in the Village of Tivoli and then later as the mayor of Tivoli. He publicly opposes “late-term abortion,” but he also knows his constituents’ politics and is trying to plant a flag as a kind of anti-anti-abortion moderate willing to entertain their concerns.

“I care deeply about the difficult choices that women and their families have to make, Molinaro said. “I said that I will not support a national ban. Nor do I believe Congress should incur on the rights of states.”

Since arriving in Congress, Molinaro has openly pushed back on a Texas judge’s decision to overturn a decades-old approval of the abortion pill. He also was partly responsible for delaying an Agriculture Appropriations bill because it contained a measure to roll back a COVID-era subsidy for contraceptives and their delivery.

Republicans, however, have added controversial amendments to some of Congress’ must-pass bills, which Molinaro called “frustrating” at times. Last month, he voted to pass the annual NDAA, which included a GOP-backed amendment to prevent the Pentagon from reimbursing servicewomen for travel to obtain an abortion.

“Would I prefer that some of these amendments don’t come to the floor? Sure I would,” he said. “But I also know that I’ve got to vote the way that I think people of this district in upstate New York want me to vote.”

Democrats are hoping to use votes like these to take on Molinaro’s moderate brand directly and link him and other House Republicans to further-right members — especially one scandal-plagued New York representative who many state Republicans have publicly disowned.

“The reality is he’s voting last time I checked 90% of the time with Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos,” Riley told me.