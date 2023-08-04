Democrats press Biden to resolve New York’s migrant crisis

New York’s Democratic delegation is increasingly torn between protecting President Biden and pressuring him to act on the recent influx of migrant people to New York City.

“Folks had been focused in D.C. for the last three weeks, and then they showed up home, and they’re like, ‘Oh shit,’” a Democratic aide told Semafor, citing images of migrants sleeping outside a Manhattan hotel.

About a half-dozen House Democrats are leading on the issue, including Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who has repeatedly pushed the administration on everything from expediting work permits to extending temporary legal status to migrants from specific countries.