The Philippines chose two mega-dynasties to lead together. Now it’s a family feud.

Want to get elected in the Philippines? It usually helps to have some famous relatives.

“Between 70% and 90% of elected offices have been controlled by influential families,” according to analyst Richard Heydarian. The last presidential election offered a stark example, as the winning ticket featured scions of two dynasties, the Marcos and Duterte families, in an alliance known as the “Uniteam.” Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., ran for president alongside vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio, son of the previous president Rodrigo Duterte, known for pursuing a brutal drug war.

The alliance welded together Marcos and Duterte support into a remarkably successful concoction that seemed to herald an era even more defined by political brand names; their ticket ended up with around 60% of the vote and raised fears they would look to consolidate power in the ways their authoritarian family predecessors had. But before long, good feelings between the Marcos and Duterte families would give way to “open warfare” that has become the defining dynamic in the country’s national politics — one that could theoretically provide an opening for a political backlash to both dynasties.