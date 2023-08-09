Twitter fined $350K over slow response to Trump account search warrant

Early this year, a judge found “probable cause to search Trump’s Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses,” the filing stated. The court did not specify what exactly the investigators were looking for on his account. But some of Trump’s tweets and retweets were included in last week’s indictment alleging that he was part of a criminal scheme to subvert the election.

Investigators first tried to serve the warrant through Twitter’s site dedicated to legal requests, “only to find out that the website was inoperative.” They successfully issued the warrant two days later.

Twitter, which was purchased last year by billionaire Elon Musk, resisted the order, particularly a part which prohibited the social media platform from revealing the existence of the search warrant to anyone.

Twitter “argued that the order violated the company’s First Amendment

right to communicate with its subscriber, former President Trump,” the filing states.

The company ultimately complied with the search warrant after a judge rejected their arguments, but it did so after a delay, leading to the fine.

Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated last November, shortly after Musk bought the company, but the former president is yet to tweet.